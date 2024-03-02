Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.98 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of AMRC stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.55. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $63.19.

Several brokerages recently commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Ameresco from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Ameresco from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ameresco from $69.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,109,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,479,000 after purchasing an additional 41,199 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ameresco by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,305,000 after purchasing an additional 92,278 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,215,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,838,000 after buying an additional 23,123 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 844,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,069,000 after buying an additional 188,464 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ameresco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 813,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,566,000 after buying an additional 19,796 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

