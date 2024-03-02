American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AEO. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Eagle Outfitters from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.55.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.6 %

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

AEO stock opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.55. American Eagle Outfitters has a fifty-two week low of $9.95 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.05%.

American Eagle Outfitters declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 1st that permits the company to repurchase 30,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at American Eagle Outfitters

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total value of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,236.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 60,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $1,243,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,459 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,875.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,634 shares of company stock worth $2,980,937. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Eagle Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 299.7% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6,980.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

