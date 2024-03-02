American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Given New $88.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded American Electric Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $88.50.

American Electric Power Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $84.99 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $69.38 and a 1 year high of $96.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.70.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.04% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.82%.

Institutional Trading of American Electric Power

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,224,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,998,047,000 after purchasing an additional 425,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 14.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,591,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,451 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,146,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,285,731,000 after purchasing an additional 86,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,240,000 after purchasing an additional 587,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,362,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,103,000 after acquiring an additional 307,915 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Further Reading

