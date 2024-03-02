American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Director Jack E. Corrigan Acquires 976 Shares

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Free Report) Director Jack E. Corrigan acquired 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.20 per share, for a total transaction of $23,619.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance
American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.18.
American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Homes 4 Rent
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH), which does business as AMH, is a leading owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties.
