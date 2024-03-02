American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $11,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 108.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 26,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 546.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in American Water Works during the third quarter worth approximately $9,257,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in American Water Works by 0.4% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 88,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $5,406,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

American Water Works Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $119.68 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $153.43. The company has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.33.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.87%.

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.