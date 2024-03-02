Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLOGet Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ames National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ames National by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ames National by 2,044.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ames National in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ames National by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ames National in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATLO opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.61. Ames National has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Ames National’s payout ratio is presently 73.97%.

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

