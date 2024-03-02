Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised Ames National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ames National Trading Down 1.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ames National by 256.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ames National by 2,044.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ames National in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Ames National by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ames National in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 25.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATLO opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.61. Ames National has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Ames National’s payout ratio is presently 73.97%.

Ames National Company Profile

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

