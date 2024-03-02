Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a drop of 38.5% from the January 31st total of 188,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, TheStreet raised Ames National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Ames National
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ames National Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of ATLO opened at $18.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $167.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.61. Ames National has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $24.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.63.
Ames National Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Ames National’s payout ratio is presently 73.97%.
Ames National Company Profile
Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ames National
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Block Stock Just Hit the Recovery Rally Button
Receive News & Ratings for Ames National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ames National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.