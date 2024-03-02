AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Down 32.5% in February

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.
AMG Critical Materials Stock Performance
Shares of AMVMF stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. AMG Critical Materials has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $56.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84.
AMG Critical Materials Company Profile
