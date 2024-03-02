AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Short Interest Down 32.5% in February

AMG Critical Materials (OTCMKTS:AMVMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decrease of 32.5% from the January 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 12.0 days.

AMG Critical Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMVMF stock opened at $22.22 on Friday. AMG Critical Materials has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $56.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.72 and its 200 day moving average is $25.84.

AMG Critical Materials Company Profile

AMG Critical Materials N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace and hybrid energy storage systems to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through three segments: AMG Clean Energy Materials, AMG Critical Minerals, and AMG Critical Materials Technologies.

