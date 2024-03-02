Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,913 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 296.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $280.33 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $298.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is a positive change from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $303.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $295.30.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

