AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the January 31st total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AmmPower Price Performance

Shares of AMMPF stock opened at 0.02 on Friday. AmmPower has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.06.

About AmmPower

AmmPower Corp., a clean energy company, engages in the manufacturing and selling of green ammonia to farmers, and distributors and retailers of anhydrous ammonia used in fertilizer in Canada and the United States. It owns the Whabouchi South lithium exploration property located in the James Bay/Eeyou Istche region of Quebec.

