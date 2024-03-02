AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

AmmPower Corp. (OTCMKTS:AMMPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a drop of 46.0% from the January 31st total of 92,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
AmmPower Price Performance
Shares of AMMPF stock opened at 0.02 on Friday. AmmPower has a 12-month low of 0.02 and a 12-month high of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of 0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of 0.06.
About AmmPower
