Analysts Set CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Price Target at $5.70

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.70.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CINT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CI&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in CI&T by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 19,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in CI&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CINT opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.05. CI&T has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

