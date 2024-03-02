Analysts Set CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT) Price Target at $5.70

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.70.
Several brokerages have issued reports on CINT. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of CI&T in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on CI&T in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 price target for the company.
NYSE:CINT opened at $4.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 1.05. CI&T has a 52-week low of $3.34 and a 52-week high of $7.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day moving average of $5.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.
CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.
