Analysts Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Target Price at $87.50

Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $53.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total value of $28,062,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,597.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,495 shares in the company, valued at $19,479,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 277,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $28,062,129.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,597.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,039,706 shares of company stock worth $94,376,267 over the last three months. 14.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the third quarter valued at $569,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 51.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 100.2% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 12,974 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 377.1% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after buying an additional 21,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 205.2% in the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares in the last quarter. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $39.90 and a 12-month high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of -181.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

