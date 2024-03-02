Analysts Set Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Target Price at $13.38

Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.77.

HCAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Health Catalyst from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $8.06 on Friday. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $6.60 and a 1 year high of $14.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.99 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

In other Health Catalyst news, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $34,255.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $736,959.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,441,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,190,000 after purchasing an additional 78,823 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,157,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,497,000 after acquiring an additional 273,514 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,852 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,754,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,246,000 after acquiring an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,546,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,325,000 after acquiring an additional 66,613 shares during the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Professional Services. The company offers data operating system data platform for analytics, and application development and interoperability that provides clients single comprehensive environment to integrate and organize data from their disparate software systems; and analytics applications, a software analytics applications designed to analyze the problems faced across clinical and quality, population health, and financial and operational use cases.

