Analysts Set Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) PT at $272.92

Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $272.92.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INSP shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

NYSE:INSP opened at $183.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $195.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.03 and a beta of 1.42. Inspire Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $123.27 and a 12-month high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $192.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.75 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 3.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Randy Ban sold 3,060 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total value of $556,950.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at $551,308.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the second quarter worth about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

