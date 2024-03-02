Analysts Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target at $13.44

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.78.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Magnite from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Magnite Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $12.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Magnite has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.24.
Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Magnite
Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.
