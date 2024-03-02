Analysts Set Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target at $13.44

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley boosted their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Magnite from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Magnite from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $12.23 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Magnite has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 2.24.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

