Analysts Set Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Target Price at $5.80

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.80.
Several research firms recently issued reports on WOOF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush cut their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $4.50 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.11 price target on the stock.
Shares of WOOF opened at $2.60 on Friday. Petco Health and Wellness has a 12 month low of $2.34 and a 12 month high of $10.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $796.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.13.
Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
