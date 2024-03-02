Analysts Set Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target at $28.79

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.79.

SNDR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI downgraded Schneider National from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the first quarter worth $26,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 61.6% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 252.2% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

SNDR opened at $22.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $21.39 and a twelve month high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.46.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 4.34%. Schneider National’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Schneider National will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

