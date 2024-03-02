Ancora Advisors LLC Buys 6,880 Shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB)

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Free Report) by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Climb Global Solutions worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLMB. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Climb Global Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 6,229.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Climb Global Solutions Stock Up 6.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLMB opened at $72.30 on Friday. Climb Global Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $72.39. The company has a market cap of $331.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.27.

Climb Global Solutions Announces Dividend

About Climb Global Solutions

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Climb Global Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

