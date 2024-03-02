Ancora Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM)

Ancora Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,901 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 38,264 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Black Stone Minerals were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $15.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

Black Stone Minerals ( NYSE:BSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.15. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 70.46%. The business had revenue of $190.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.62%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on BSM. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Black Stone Minerals news, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $50,277.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 320,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,144.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. bought 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $463,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,368 shares in the company, valued at $44,617,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director D Mark Dewalch purchased 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,277.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,144.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

