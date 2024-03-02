Ancora Advisors LLC Has $994,000 Stock Holdings in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)

Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,123 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of AerSale worth $994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in AerSale in the third quarter worth $494,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AerSale by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 409,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,123,000 after acquiring an additional 89,400 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AerSale by 26,053.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 158,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 157,621 shares in the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in AerSale by 225.4% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,049,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,423,000 after acquiring an additional 726,738 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in AerSale by 48.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,613,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on AerSale from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at AerSale

In other AerSale news, Director Jonathan A. Seiffer sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $50,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,569,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,622,762.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AerSale Stock Performance

NASDAQ ASLE opened at $9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $479.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.56 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AerSale Co. has a 1-year low of $8.32 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average of $13.12.

AerSale Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

