Ancora Advisors LLC Increases Stake in NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of NewtekOne worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in NewtekOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in NewtekOne in the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NewtekOne by 12.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in NewtekOne in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the 3rd quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.13% of the company’s stock.

In other NewtekOne news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,140,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,336,766. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $28,785 in the last three months. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NEWT opened at $11.29 on Friday. NewtekOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $19.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 72.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewtekOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th.

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

