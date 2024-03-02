Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New $1.52 Million Investment in Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD)

Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,491 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Diebold Nixdorf at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Diebold Nixdorf by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 18,101 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Marjorie L. Bowen bought 2,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.98 per share, for a total transaction of $77,814.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,437,014.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Diebold Nixdorf Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NYSE DBD opened at $32.97 on Friday. Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50.

DBD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diebold Nixdorf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated engages in the automating, digitizing, and transforming the way people bank and shop worldwide. It operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The company offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration, and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

