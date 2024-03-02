Ancora Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BN. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $799,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,672,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $1,548,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $1,483,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield in the 4th quarter valued at $748,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $41.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.82. Brookfield Co. has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $42.26.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.16%.

Insider Transactions at Brookfield

In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

