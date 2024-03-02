Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 2,026 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Ancora Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

JMST opened at $50.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.61.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

