Ancora Advisors LLC Sells 224,680 Shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Ancora Advisors LLC lessened its position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,680 shares during the quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.54% of Whole Earth Brands worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Meteora Capital LLC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 263.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meteora Capital LLC now owns 179,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 130,207 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 799,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 1,413.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Whole Earth Brands by 1,853.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares in the last quarter. 70.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FREE opened at $4.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $205.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.54. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $4.82.

Separately, Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, organic, non-GMO, no-sugar added, and plant-based, and Fair Trade spaces in zero/low calorie sweeteners, honey, agave, baking mix, and baking chocolate products.

