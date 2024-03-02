ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ANGLE plc (OTCMKTS:ANPCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

ANGLE Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANPCY opened at C$1.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.76. ANGLE has a fifty-two week low of C$1.13 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.00.

About ANGLE

ANGLE plc, a medical diagnostic company, engages in developing cancer diagnostics products in Europe, North America, and the United Kingdom. The company develops and commercializes Parsortix cell separation system, which captures and harvests circulating tumor cells in metastatic breast cancer patient blood; and HyCEAD.

