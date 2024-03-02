Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS) Cut to Hold at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Annovis Bio (NYSE:ANVS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Brookline Capital Management currently has $9.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ANVS. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Annovis Bio in a research note on Friday, December 29th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annovis Bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

Annovis Bio Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Annovis Bio

ANVS opened at $8.87 on Wednesday. Annovis Bio has a 12 month low of $5.42 and a 12 month high of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $93.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ANVS. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $2,847,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $1,495,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Annovis Bio by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 337,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,309,000 after acquiring an additional 78,824 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Annovis Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Annovis Bio by 185.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,868 shares in the last quarter. 14.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Annovis Bio

Annovis Bio, Inc, a clinical stage drug platform company, develops drugs to treat neurodegeneration. The company's lead product candidate is Buntanetap, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease (AD), Parkinson's disease, and other chronic neurodegenerative diseases.

