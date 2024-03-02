ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $320.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a neutral rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $332.00) on shares of ANSYS in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $322.75.

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $339.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 59.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $340.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $312.39. ANSYS has a 52 week low of $258.01 and a 52 week high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. ANSYS’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.68, for a total value of $69,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,830.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in ANSYS by 12.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,742,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,567,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

