AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 77.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,287 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,427 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.14% of AppFolio worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in AppFolio by 623.8% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 497,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,391,000 after purchasing an additional 428,479 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth $33,062,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AppFolio during the 4th quarter worth about $17,253,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,069,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter worth $23,042,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of AppFolio from $240.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 26th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.40.

AppFolio Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $242.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $203.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.40. AppFolio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.58 and a 1-year high of $246.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8,073.69 and a beta of 0.81.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $171.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.80 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 0.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

AppFolio Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.