Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Receives $18.17 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

Several analysts have recently commented on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

APLE stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 1.09. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 12 month low of $13.66 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APLE. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

