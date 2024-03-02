AQR Arbitrage LLC Boosts Stake in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR)

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust (NYSE:BGR – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BGR. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the first quarter valued at $132,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust by 17.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Stock Performance

NYSE BGR opened at $12.49 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average of $12.58. BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $13.37.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust Increases Dividend

About BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. This is an increase from BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

BlackRock Energy and Resources Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy and natural resources sectors.

