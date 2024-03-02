AQR Arbitrage LLC Grows Position in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV)

AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSE:BCV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Bancroft Fund worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancroft Fund by 127.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 39,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

BCV stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. Bancroft Fund Ltd. has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $18.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.59.

Bancroft Fund Dividend Announcement

Bancroft Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

