AQR Arbitrage LLC Grows Position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI)

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. (NYSE:SBI – Free Report) by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,473 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Shares of Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund stock opened at $7.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $7.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

Western Asset Intermediate Muni Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities that provide income exempt from federal income tax.

