AQR Arbitrage LLC Grows Position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF)

AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report) by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 38,311 shares during the quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 556,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,918,000 after purchasing an additional 68,915 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 169,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 10,541 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.33. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $6.76.
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Increases Dividend
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Profile
Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/26 – 3/1
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Snowflake Stock Plunges, Don’t be Fooled, Bargain Alert
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.