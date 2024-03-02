AQR Arbitrage LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

AQR Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1,359.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total value of $471,582.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,518.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on Oshkosh from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Oshkosh from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.8 %

OSK opened at $111.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.28. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $72.09 and a 12 month high of $115.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.19%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 20.26%.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufacture, and markets specialty trucks and access equipment vehicles worldwide. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

