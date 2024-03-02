AQR Arbitrage LLC Sells 7,909 Shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD)

AQR Arbitrage LLC cut its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ISD – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,909 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $60,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the second quarter worth $99,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter worth $123,000.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Stock Performance

ISD stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

