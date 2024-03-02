AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Lam Research worth $98,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117,180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,822,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,795,180,000 after buying an additional 32,794,236 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,179,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,186,837,000 after buying an additional 389,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Lam Research by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,697,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,029,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,606 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 13.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,849,554,000 after purchasing an additional 340,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 4.4% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,813,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,808,521,000 after purchasing an additional 118,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $793.27.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.24, for a total value of $6,037,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,399,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total value of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,023 shares of company stock worth $18,226,562 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $981.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $128.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.51. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $467.02 and a 1 year high of $982.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $838.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $726.96.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.06 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 24.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 28.88 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 30.94%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

