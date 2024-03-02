AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 190,960 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,767 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,960 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $101,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.9% during the third quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 21,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 19.8% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its position in International Business Machines by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IBM opened at $188.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $120.55 and a 52-week high of $196.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $175.92 and a 200 day moving average of $158.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a $1.66 dividend. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Evercore raised International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.92.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

