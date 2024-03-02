AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 467,243 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 145.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 467,243 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.93% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $85,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $28,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $29,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DKS. Wedbush lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.19.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 3,174 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.12, for a total value of $454,262.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,518 shares in the company, valued at $8,231,976.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DKS stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.65. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.98 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

