AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 6,217.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,806,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,682,480 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $86,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FHN. HoldCo Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth $62,869,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter worth $133,345,000. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 137.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 8,900,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,750 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 807.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,487,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882,709 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 2nd quarter worth $59,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FHN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James raised First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on First Horizon from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN opened at $14.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.99 and a 1 year high of $22.88.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 23rd that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

