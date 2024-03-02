AQR Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,044,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,617,020 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 2.67% of Gates Industrial worth $81,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GTES. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Gates Industrial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 269,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 11,792 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 8.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,781.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 231,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after acquiring an additional 223,051 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 221.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on GTES. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Gates Industrial news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc. sold 24,276,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $292,284,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 107,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,180.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wilson S. Neely bought 10,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 56,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,231.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,030,492 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,402 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gates Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of GTES opened at $14.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.33. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $15.04.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

