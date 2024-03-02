AQR Capital Management LLC Has $121.68 Million Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,028,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 142,701 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of AGCO worth $121,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in AGCO by 278.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in AGCO in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AGCO. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGCO from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on AGCO from $160.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.56.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $110.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $105.77 and a 1-year high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 26.96%. AGCO’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.42%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

