AQR Capital Management LLC Has $79.33 Million Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 769,665 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 56,186 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $79,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,804 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,203 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 20,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 249.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,817 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $133.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Expedia Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.29.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Expedia Group stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.86. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The online travel company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 35.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total value of $1,508,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,177,488.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,119 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $702,377.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,844.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.88, for a total transaction of $1,508,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,177,488.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,119 shares of company stock worth $5,212,178. 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Expedia Group

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.