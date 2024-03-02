AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,719,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192,224 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of H&R Block worth $117,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of H&R Block by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in H&R Block by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at H&R Block

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 755,359 shares in the company, valued at $37,171,216.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of H&R Block stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.29. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.70.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The firm had revenue of $179.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R Block Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.26%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Featured Stories

