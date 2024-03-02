AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 109,462 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 992,985 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,462 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $119,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $270,382,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,779,074 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,343,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,193,059 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $390,128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,195 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,516,792 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $196,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1,629.9% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 901,244 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $116,868,000 after purchasing an additional 849,146 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $140.79 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.53 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on EA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,619.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,144 shares of company stock worth $5,183,834 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

