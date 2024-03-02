AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,136,948 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 147.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,136,948 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.94% of DocuSign worth $80,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 381.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 171.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 96.0% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOCU. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Insider Activity

In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total value of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DocuSign news, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $97,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,662.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.99, for a total transaction of $26,442.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,895.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,791 shares of company stock worth $8,366,430 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $54.58 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $66.98. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 218.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.39.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $700.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DocuSign

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.