AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,127,675 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 846.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,378,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127,675 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $84,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,764,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,505,000 after buying an additional 3,521,762 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,473,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,274,000 after buying an additional 365,013 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,639,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,931,000 after buying an additional 1,471,792 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 3.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,218,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,540,000 after buying an additional 827,240 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 16.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,078,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,881,000 after buying an additional 2,316,638 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wolfe Research lowered Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKR opened at $29.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.39. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.98%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

