AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 338,838 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,145,660 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,838 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $112,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4,721.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 124,339 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,763,000 after acquiring an additional 121,760 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 24.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,741,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,675,000 after acquiring an additional 338,820 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 321,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,692 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 13.6% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 265,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,208,000 after acquiring an additional 31,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 44.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after acquiring an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $106.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.05. The stock has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.37. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $118.42. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 3,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,905,530. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Summit Insights lowered shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.10.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

