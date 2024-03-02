AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,039 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Automatic Data Processing worth $85,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,980,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,974,083,000 after purchasing an additional 321,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,010,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,629,852,000 after purchasing an additional 794,328 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,318,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,155,000 after purchasing an additional 297,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,670,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,085,849,000 after purchasing an additional 198,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,256,000 after purchasing an additional 6,763,553 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $249.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.46 and a 12-month high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $242.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.98.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $485,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,179 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,600 shares of company stock worth $3,830,550. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ADP. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

