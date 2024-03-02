AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,962 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218,355 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Jabil worth $90,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Jabil by 93.1% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 553,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,791,000 after purchasing an additional 267,049 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 4.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Jabil by 15.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 21.4% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.88.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,658 shares of company stock worth $7,011,771. Company insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Trading Up 2.1 %

JBL opened at $147.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.41. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.16 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.53 and a 200 day moving average of $124.45.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Featured Stories

