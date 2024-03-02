AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 422,595 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,253,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 422,595 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of Mosaic worth $115,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,300,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,494 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the period. National Pension Service bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,360,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 55.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 312,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after buying an additional 111,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $29.25 and a 12 month high of $57.46.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.11). Mosaic had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.